Analysts Set SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) PT at $19.39

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.39.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Sunday, June 30th.

In other news, VP W. Joseph Kim sold 4,530 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $88,697.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aurora Co-Invest L.P. Slp sold 2,130,235 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $37,108,693.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,690,902 shares of company stock worth $46,953,909. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. FMR LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,976 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth about $57,604,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $25,733,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SolarWinds by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,032,000 after acquiring an additional 48,960 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 1,999.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

SWI traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

