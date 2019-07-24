Analysts Set NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Price Target at $45.13

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Metcash from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 205,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 52.3% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 57,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.49. 2,282,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.09. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 4.64%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

