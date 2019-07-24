Analysts Set Expectations for Marathon Oil Co.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $22.45.

NYSE:MRO opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,239,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,190,404,000 after buying an additional 2,893,945 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 65.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,677,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,836,000 after buying an additional 5,025,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,204,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,746,000 after buying an additional 1,111,769 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,926,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,011,000 after buying an additional 1,328,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $122,747,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

