Analysts Set Expectations for Air Canada’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Air Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.80. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

TSE:AC opened at C$44.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion and a PE ratio of 17.14. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$21.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.81, for a total value of C$70,009.53.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

