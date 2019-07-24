Analysts Set Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) PT at €53.76

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €52.22 ($60.72).

1COV has been the subject of several research reports. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of 1COV traded up €1.41 ($1.64) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €44.82 ($52.12). 2,125,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.65. Covestro has a 52 week low of €38.43 ($44.69) and a 52 week high of €83.98 ($97.65). The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion and a PE ratio of 6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

