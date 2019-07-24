Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sartorius (SRT3)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sartorius (FRA: SRT3) recently:

7/23/2019 – Sartorius was given a new €184.00 ($213.95) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Sartorius was given a new €125.00 ($145.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Sartorius was given a new €170.00 ($197.67) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Sartorius was given a new €125.00 ($145.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Sartorius was given a new €184.00 ($213.95) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Sartorius was given a new €150.00 ($174.42) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Sartorius was given a new €184.00 ($213.95) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2019 – Sartorius was given a new €128.00 ($148.84) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/6/2019 – Sartorius was given a new €125.00 ($145.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SRT3 traded down €2.80 ($3.26) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €190.20 ($221.16). 55,561 shares of the company traded hands. Sartorius AG has a 1-year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 1-year high of €124.70 ($145.00). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €181.21.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.