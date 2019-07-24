Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Imperial Brands (IMB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Imperial Brands (LON: IMB) in the last few weeks:
- 7/19/2019 – Imperial Brands had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 7/12/2019 – Imperial Brands was given a new GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2019 – Imperial Brands was given a new GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2019 – Imperial Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) price target on the stock.
- 7/8/2019 – Imperial Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 7/2/2019 – Imperial Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 6/17/2019 – Imperial Brands had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,755 ($36.00).
- 6/13/2019 – Imperial Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 6/5/2019 – Imperial Brands had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/30/2019 – Imperial Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
IMB stock traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,131.50 ($27.85). 883,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,985.75. Imperial Brands PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,821.40 ($23.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,009 ($39.32). The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.28 ($0.41) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.
