Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Imperial Brands (IMB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Imperial Brands (LON: IMB) in the last few weeks:

7/19/2019 – Imperial Brands had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/12/2019 – Imperial Brands was given a new GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/11/2019 – Imperial Brands was given a new GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2019 – Imperial Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) price target on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Imperial Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/2/2019 – Imperial Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

6/17/2019 – Imperial Brands had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,755 ($36.00).

6/13/2019 – Imperial Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

6/5/2019 – Imperial Brands had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/30/2019 – Imperial Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

IMB stock traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,131.50 ($27.85). 883,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,985.75. Imperial Brands PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,821.40 ($23.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,009 ($39.32). The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.28 ($0.41) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

