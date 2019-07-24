Analysts Expect QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) will post sales of $129.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.60 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $111.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $462.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $461.20 million to $463.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $522.36 million, with estimates ranging from $507.33 million to $540.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $116.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million.

QNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $485,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,167.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,775. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 62,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,859,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $16.97. 3,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,212. The firm has a market cap of $822.50 million, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

