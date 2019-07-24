Analysts Expect O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Earnings of $4.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.59 and the highest is $4.77. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings of $4.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $17.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.49 to $17.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $19.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.46 to $20.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.05. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 333.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share.

Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. O'Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $385.41.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $396.50. 575,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,876. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $291.16 and a fifty-two week high of $414.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total value of $190,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 18,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

