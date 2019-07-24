Analysts Expect Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Health Insurance Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HIIQ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Insurance Innovations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Shares of HIIQ stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.73. 10,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,840. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 48,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $1,268,799.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 41,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,059,246.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,504,415 over the last ninety days. 47.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 5.0% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 44.9% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

