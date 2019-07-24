Analysts Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Announce Earnings of $5.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.34 to $6.77. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $5.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $26.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.53 to $32.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $38.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.08 to $44.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,070.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America set a $275.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,212.05.

In other Amazon.com news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,993 shares of company stock worth $36,698,207 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded up $6.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,000.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,233. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,919.27. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,050.50. The company has a market cap of $977.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

