Analysts Anticipate Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apergy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. Apergy posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apergy will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apergy.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Apergy had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.37 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APY. Citigroup downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.03 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of APY stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,749. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83. Apergy has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of Apergy by 11.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apergy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,108,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,271 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Apergy by 9,904.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apergy by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Apergy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

