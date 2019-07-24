Analysts Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Post $0.93 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.95. Amphenol reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Longbow Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.48.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $5,105,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 36,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $3,694,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 834,505 shares of company stock worth $83,149,103 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amphenol by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,888,000 after acquiring an additional 127,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,993,000 after acquiring an additional 337,756 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH traded down $5.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,988,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $74.95 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.