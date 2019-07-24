Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.56-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.92-8.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.18 billion.Amphenol also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.86-0.88 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Longbow Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.66 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an in-line rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.48.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH opened at $98.36 on Wednesday. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $74.95 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.00.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 29.75%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Luc Walter sold 24,600 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $2,460,492.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,600 shares in the company, valued at $14,762,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 51,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $5,105,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 834,505 shares of company stock worth $83,149,103. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.