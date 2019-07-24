AMP (ASX:AMP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.75. AMP shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 32,052,053 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.80, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 180.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$2.06.

AMP Company Profile (ASX:AMP)

AMP Limited operates as a wealth management company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Australian Wealth Management, AMP Capital, AMP Bank, and New Zealand Wealth Management segments. It offers financial advice services; platform and software administration services; and unit linked personal and employer sponsored plans with insurance, retirement income, and managed investment products.

