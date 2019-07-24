Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $27,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 16,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 5.6% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,980 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.10.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.31. 20,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $107.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.25. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

