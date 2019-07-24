American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.23

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 1020512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market cap of $29.82 million and a P/E ratio of -11.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15.

About American Manganese (CVE:AMY)

American Manganese Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in British Columbia, Canada and Arizona, the United States. The company owns interests in the Artillery Peak property includes 30 unpatented mineral claims covering approximately 600 acres, and 13 patented surface estates; the Rocher Deboule property totaling an area of 10,230 hectares located in British Columbia; and Lonnie property covering an area of approximately 3,477 hectares located in British Columbia.

