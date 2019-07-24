American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-2.45 for the period. American Campus Communities also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.
NYSE ACC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,020. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.
American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
About American Campus Communities
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
Further Reading: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.