American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-2.45 for the period. American Campus Communities also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.

NYSE ACC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,020. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial upgraded American Campus Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.83.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

