Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $2,515.00 at Deutsche Bank

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,210.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,994.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,914.04. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50. The company has a market capitalization of $967.20 billion, a PE ratio of 99.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 26.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,993 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,726 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $409,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

