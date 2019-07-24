Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $182,039,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $180,236,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,224,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 149,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $266,655,000 after acquiring an additional 82,264 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $116,415,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total value of $696,723.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,284.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,993 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,207. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,210.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $8.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,994.49. 2,481,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,607. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,914.04. The stock has a market cap of $967.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $59.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

