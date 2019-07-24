Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by South Texas Money Management Ltd.

South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,449,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,212.05.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,900 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,848.11, for a total value of $3,511,409.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,481,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total transaction of $696,723.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,284.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,993 shares of company stock worth $36,698,207. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $5.71 on Wednesday, hitting $1,988.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market cap of $977.59 billion, a PE ratio of 98.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,914.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

