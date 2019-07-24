AMA Group (ASX:AMA) Trading Up 3.6%

AMA Group Ltd (ASX:AMA) was up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.45 ($1.02) and last traded at A$1.43 ($1.01), approximately 882,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.38 ($0.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.85, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$1.36. The firm has a market cap of $771.01 million and a PE ratio of 44.69.

In other news, insider Anthony Day acquired 100,000 shares of AMA Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.19 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$119,000.00 ($84,397.16).

AMA Group Limited provides automotive aftercare services and accessories in Australia. The company operates through Vehicle Panel Repair, Manufacturing, Distribution, Remanufacturing, and Workshop segments. It provides vehicle panel repair services, as well as automotive workshops and performance products; manufactures motor vehicle protection products and Ute/commercial accessories; distributes automotive electrical and 4WD accessories; and remanufactures and repairs motor vehicle components.

