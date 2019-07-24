Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Altria Group by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 178,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,687. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 24.87%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $173,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup set a $221.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.