Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Altria Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $173,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,687. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup set a $221.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

