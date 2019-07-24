Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.
Altra Industrial Motion has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Altra Industrial Motion has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.
Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,296. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.98.
In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 18,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $691,510.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,637.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lipscomb S. Michael purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,917. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIMC. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.33.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.
