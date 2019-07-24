Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Altra Industrial Motion has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Altra Industrial Motion has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,296. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.98.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 18,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $691,510.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,637.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lipscomb S. Michael purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,917. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIMC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

