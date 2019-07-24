Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s Largest Position

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,116 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 7.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $100,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,326.41.

Alphabet stock traded up $8.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,148.05. The stock had a trading volume of 914,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,504. The stock has a market cap of $794.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,108.43. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $29.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

