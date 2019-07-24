Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.0% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG traded down $12.84 on Wednesday, reaching $1,133.37. 864,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,311. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,107.05. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,289.27. The stock has a market cap of $790.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.51 by $1.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.29 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,362.38.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.51, for a total transaction of $96,038.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,601.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $404,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403 shares of company stock worth $461,293 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

