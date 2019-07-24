Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.09-1.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $585-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.83 million.Align Technology also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $1.09-1.16 EPS.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.16. 1,319,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,613. Align Technology has a one year low of $177.93 and a one year high of $398.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.97.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.16 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.80 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $323.73.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total value of $681,124.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,768.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 9,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.65, for a total transaction of $2,887,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,908,739.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,283 shares of company stock worth $17,483,871 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

