Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 318,060 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.25% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $14,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,148,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,752 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,967,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,390,000 after buying an additional 964,894 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,846,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,739,000 after buying an additional 1,578,194 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,334,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,770,000 after buying an additional 805,896 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,529,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,012,000 after buying an additional 536,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQN remained flat at $$12.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 158,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,256. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $477.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of People from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of WillScot from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

