Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1,974.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 348.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 2,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $222,144.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,328.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $54,299.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,468.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,225 shares of company stock worth $2,941,976 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,236. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $106.19. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.08). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

