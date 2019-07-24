Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $46.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.22. 348,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,149. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $231.45. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.