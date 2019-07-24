Air Products & Chemicals (APD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD):

7/23/2019 – Air Products & Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $221.00 to $238.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Air Products & Chemicals was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2019 – Air Products & Chemicals was given a new $260.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Air Products & Chemicals was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/11/2019 – Air Products & Chemicals was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $224.00.

7/9/2019 – Air Products & Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/7/2019 – Air Products & Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $207.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.72. The stock had a trading volume of 498,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,149. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.09. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $231.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $614,819.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,161,000 after purchasing an additional 212,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,179,000 after acquiring an additional 187,347 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

