AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) were up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.56, approximately 929 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08.

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

