Agilent Technologies (A) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

7/16/2019 – Agilent Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agilent’s slowing global demand in small molecule Pharma and softness in the China Food market remain concerns. Also, macro weakness and unfavorable foreign exchange are other worries. Also, higher expenses are making margin expansion difficult. However, strengthening position in emerging and high-growth markets like Americas and Europe remain the key growth drivers. The company is witnessing notable improvement across its product lines. Additionally, the company’s decision to wind up the underperforming businesses is a positive. Further, the company’s focus on aligning investments toward more attractive growth avenues and innovative high-margin product launches are major positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. “

7/16/2019 – Agilent Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2019 – Agilent Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $86.00.

7/12/2019 – Agilent Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/11/2019 – Agilent Technologies is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2019 – Agilent Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

A stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.58. 3,190,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,904. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $82.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.81. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,858,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,873,000 after purchasing an additional 36,359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,635,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $452,960,000 after purchasing an additional 159,653 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,928,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,146,000 after purchasing an additional 840,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after acquiring an additional 285,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,864,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,666,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

