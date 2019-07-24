AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Stock Price Down 3.9%

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70, 1,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 113,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in AgeX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,810,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Price Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 62.5% during the first quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 43,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues.

