AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Stock Price Down 3.9%

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70, 1,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 113,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16.
AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.
AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:AGE)
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues.
