AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV) shares dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.45 and last traded at $69.34, approximately 102 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.