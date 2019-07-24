Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) Trading 0.7% Higher

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.98, 870 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 104,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This is a boost from Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVK. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Company Profile (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

