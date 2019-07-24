Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,817 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 227,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $306.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.39. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.70.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.13, for a total transaction of $921,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,795 shares of company stock worth $10,679,608 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

