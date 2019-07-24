Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $303.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp set a $20.00 target price on Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $288.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.27. 1,346,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.24. Adobe has a 52 week low of $204.95 and a 52 week high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total value of $3,999,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $1,187,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,170.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,795 shares of company stock valued at $10,679,608. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,843,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,752,453,000 after purchasing an additional 213,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,579,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,486,028,000 after purchasing an additional 664,349 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,156,195 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,640,565,000 after purchasing an additional 72,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,259,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,833,064 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,021,473,000 after purchasing an additional 143,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

