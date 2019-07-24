AdEx Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, HitBTC and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a market cap of $11.76 million and approximately $846,381.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00289559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.59 or 0.01667859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00024340 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00120460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000612 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,430,701 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Upbit, Binance, Kyber Network, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

