AdCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (ACC)

AdCoin (CURRENCY:ACC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. AdCoin has a total market capitalization of $93,794.00 and $7.00 worth of AdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AdCoin has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AdCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AdCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 75.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000308 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdCoin Profile

AdCoin (CRYPTO:ACC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. AdCoin’s total supply is 32,308,419 coins and its circulating supply is 15,869,806 coins. AdCoin’s official Twitter account is @theadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdCoin is www.getadcoin.com

Buying and Selling AdCoin

AdCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.