Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Trading 19.5% Higher

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) shares traded up 19.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $3.31, 307,717 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 687,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Achillion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Research analysts expect that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Mak Capital One LLC grew its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 6,929,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after buying an additional 1,738,053 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 973.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 278,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 252,613 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

