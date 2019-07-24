Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Lowered by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,912 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 24,326 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,101 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP John M. Capek sold 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,986,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 355,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,211,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $33,988,682.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,142,992 shares of company stock valued at $89,513,951. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.74. 3,821,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,737,352. The company has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.88. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Raymond James lowered their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.