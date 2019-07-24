Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Cut by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $596,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,157,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $33,988,682.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,142,992 shares of company stock valued at $89,513,951 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,811. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.88. The company has a market capitalization of $155.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

