ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms have commented on ABB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get ABB alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 92,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 78,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. 4,295,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,124. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32. ABB has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.