$914.86 Million in Sales Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post sales of $914.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $903.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $923.30 million. Snap-on posted sales of $898.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.33 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.60.

In other Snap-on news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $3,193,733.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $421,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $19,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Snap-on by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 326.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 120.5% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 408.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,395. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.69. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $189.46.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

