7,675 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Bought by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Parkside Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Solar ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 126.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth $237,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth $529,000.

Invesco Solar ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,515. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.18. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $29.38.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

