7,000 Shares in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northstar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $3,215,086.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,302. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.38. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $128.27 and a twelve month high of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 108.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

