680 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Acquired by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,529,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 737.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,595,000 after buying an additional 234,747 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,715,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,266,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,413,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,891,000 after buying an additional 107,796 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $1,114,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,317,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 1,489 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $395,493.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,564 shares in the company, valued at $14,227,134.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,591 shares of company stock worth $7,719,158 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKTX traded down $33.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.21. The stock had a trading volume of 46,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,420. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.09 and a 1-year high of $373.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tradeweb Markets in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) target price on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

