64,412 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 64,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $774,743,000 after purchasing an additional 583,194 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $1,439,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $1,682,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 183,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total transaction of $24,143,181.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,702,100.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,059 shares of company stock valued at $79,559,586 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,915. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.05. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The company has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

